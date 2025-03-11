Uzbekistan, Georgia to draft action plan for agricultural co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. Uzbekistan and Georgia agreed to develop an action plan aimed at further expanding cooperation in agriculture and the food industry, with plans to sign it at upcoming events, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kahramon Yuldashev with Georgia's Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture David Songulashvili, as well as with the heads of the Agricultural Research Center, the National Wine Agency, and associations representing tea and hazelnut producers.

The discussions focused on strengthening trade-economic and scientific cooperation in the agricultural sector. Priority areas for partnership were identified, including viticulture, winemaking, agricultural education, and the cultivation of hazelnuts and olives.

In addition, extensive negotiations took place, addressing the creation of vineyards, winemaking and silkworm farming enterprises, olive and hazelnut plantations, and the training and retraining of personnel in the agricultural sector.

Following the visit, the sides reached a number of agreements aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture.