Azerbaijan-Spain business forum kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Azerbaijan-Spain Business Forum has officially started in Baku, Trend reports.

Top officials are attending the event, including Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Inmaculada Riera, CEO of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Ramiz Hasanov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Spain, and Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy, among others.

