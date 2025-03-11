Azerbaijan national team became European U-23 champion for the fourth time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team has been crowned European champion for the fourth consecutive year at the European U-23 Championships in Tirana, Albania, Trend reports.

The team achieved a historic milestone, winning the European U-23 team event for the fourth straight time. This remarkable success began in 2022, and the team has maintained its dominance ever since.

This year, Azerbaijan set new records in points, medals, and finals, securing medals in 9 out of 10 weight categories. Five Azerbaijani wrestlers reached the finals, and the team set a new scoring record with 169 points to win the championship.

Türkiye finished in second place with 117 points, while Ukraine took third with 104 points.

Among the gold medalists for Azerbaijan were Arseniy Dzhioyev (86 kg), with silver medals won by Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Kenan Heybatov (70 kg), Aganazar Novruzov (74 kg), and Farid Jabbarov (79 kg). Bronze medals went to Rakhman Imanov (57 kg), Murad Hagverdiyev (65 kg), Sadyk Mustafazade (92 kg), and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg).