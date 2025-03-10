Iran denies receiving letter from US, says spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Iran hasn't received any letter from the US, said the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei at a joint press conference in Tehran on March 10, Trend reports.

According to him, although there were claims five days ago that the US had sent a letter to Iran, there was no such letter.

Baghaei mentioned that the use and threat of force are prohibited by all laws and regulations and are considered a violation of international law.

"The US side's use of the 'negotiation-war' duality shows that they are not serious about negotiations. Iran has never engaged in such negotiations. Negotiating under pressure is meaningless. Iran's position is completely clear," he noted.

Regarding the extension of the US-proposed waiver for Iraq's purchase of gas from Iran, Baghaei said that the US unilateral sanctions have no legal justification. Regional countries must make decisions based on their interests and not allow pressure to harm their relations with Iran. Iran is in contact with Iraq regarding this issue.

Meanwhile, on February 5, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to restore maximum pressure on Iran. The US President expressed hope that the maximum pressure will not be applied too often. He also noted that he is ready for dialog with the Iranian president.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, the Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement starting February 23, 2021.

The US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018 due to the country's nuclear program. Over the past period, sanctions have targeted Iran's oil exports, over 700 banks, companies, and individuals, leading to the freezing of Iran's assets in several countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel