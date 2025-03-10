Azerbaijan improves its internet speed rankings and e-government index position

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan has improved its position in terms of average internet speed, climbing 30 spots since 2021 among 154 countries, said the Acting General Director of Aztelekom LLC, Hasan Omarov, Trend reports.

Speaking during an event titled "Online Azerbaijan: A New Stage in Digitalization," Omarov emphasized that the country has risen to the 91st position in the global rankings.

"Within the United Nations E-Government Development Index, Azerbaijan advanced by nine positions over the past year, reaching the 74th spot among 193 countries. Azerbaijan also entered the highest category for digital governance for the first time, scoring 0.76 points, the highest in the country’s history," Omarov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel