Iran allocates major funds for new substation in Tabriz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Iran is allocating a significant investment of around 35 trillion rials (about $61.4 million) for the construction of a 400-kilovolt substation in Tabriz, located in the country's East Azerbaijan Province, Trend reports via the Iranian Ministry of Energy.

The substation is set to have a capacity of 630 megawatts and aims to strengthen the electrical grid in the central and southern parts of East Azerbaijan province, as well as facilitate energy exchange with the country’s broader electricity network.

Iran's electricity production potential previously stood at 93,455 megawatts. The production potential of Iran's thermal power plants is 76,257 megawatts, the production potential of hydroelectric power plants is 12,144 megawatts, the production potential of retail power plants is 2,485 megawatts, the production potential of renewable power plants is 1,450 megawatts, the production potential of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is 1,020 megawatts, and the production potential of diesel units is 408 megawatts.