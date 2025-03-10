Azerbaijan slams Manuel Valls' remarks, rejects France's colonial policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. We strongly reject the unfounded allegations against our country made by France on a regular basis, to conceal its failed policy in the overseas territories, as well as efforts to carry on its colonial legacy, said Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada, Trend reports.

"Ludicrous accusations against Azerbaijan made by Manuel Valls, promoting the colonial policy of France, claiming that this country exists “on 3 oceans and 5 continents”, are nothing more than another manifestation of the fact that France failed to accept the loss of its foothold among those nations.

Minister Manuel Valls, who refers to France as "an exceptional power," acknowledges that his incompatible allegations are insufficient justifications in light of violent acts committed in the overseas territories and the Suppression of movements advocating for independence.

This country's double standards mindset is actually displayed by Minister Manuel Valls, who demonstrates how France is willing to sacrifice ideas like independence and freedom of opinion when its own "strategic interests" are at stake.

We call on France to cease its unfounded smear campaign against our country by making such allegations," the statement reads.