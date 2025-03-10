Azerbaijan's tobacco import significantly exceeds export

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan imported $9.6 million worth of tobacco and tobacco substitutes in January of this year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that tobacco imports increased by $1.3 million, or 16 percent, compared to the same month last year when the value of tobacco and tobacco substitutes imported by Azerbaijan was $8.3 million.

At the same time, this January, Azerbaijan exported tobacco and tobacco substitutes worth $1.6 million, which is $1 million or 40.8 percent less compared to January 2024 when the value of tobacco and tobacco substitutes' export by the country reached $2.6 million.

Moreover, in January of this year, Azerbaijan's tobacco imports exceeded its exports by $8.1 million, or 6.2 times.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover in January 2025 reached $5.9 billion, a rise of $2.1 billion, or 70.5 percent, compared to the previous year.

The country's exports accounted for $3.4 billion for the same period, while imports stood at $2.5 billion, with both categories increasing by $1.2 billion, or 64.8 percent, and $910 million, or 79.7 percent, respectively, compared to last year.

The foreign trade balance generated a positive surplus of $986 million during the reporting period, marking an increase of $285 million or 40.7 percent compared to the previous year.