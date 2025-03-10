Baku hosts presentation of "Assessment Report: Accounting for Missing Persons" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan is hosting a presentation of the "Assessment Report: Accounting for Missing Persons in the Republic of Azerbaijan" by the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), Trend reports.

The event is attended by members and staff of the working group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan, high-ranking representatives of the international commission, deputies, senior officials of relevant government agencies, as well as representatives of NGOs and the media.

