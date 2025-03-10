Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to bolster ties through strategic railway connections

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 10. A new railway line is planned to connect Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

This project is part of Kyrgyzstan's National Development Program until 2030. The new railway will link the southwestern Kyrgyz city of Batken with Kokand, located in the eastern part of Uzbekistan, in the southwestern Fergana Valley.

The program outlines that the new railway aims to improve transportation infrastructure, boost trade, and create new jobs in the region.

Moreover, the Batken region is expected to become a key area for administrative and economic development, with plans for a modern infrastructure hub, Batken City. In addition, the modernization of Batken Airport is planned to expand air travel connections and attract investments.

Other improvements will include the development of new roadways to enhance transportation and freight movement, such as the construction of roads Tayan - Sai and Uch-Korgon - Daroot-Korgon.

Kyrgyzstan's National Development Program for 2030 defines the country's development direction in the coming years, focusing on sustainable economic growth and addressing the needs of all citizens.

On March 6, 2025, a discussion was held regarding the draft of Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Program for 2030. Work on the program is ongoing. The National Program will outline the key areas of the country's development, including industrialization, transportation infrastructure, and digitalization, as well as issues related to ecology, culture, and social policy.