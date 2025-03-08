Global cryptocurrency market reveals latest price trends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The latest data from the global cryptocurrency market have been announced.
Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of bitcoin deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has fallen 2.19 percent in the past 24 hours to $86,275 as of 10:05 (GMT+4).
Similarly, Ethereum also experienced a decline, with its value dropping by 1.57 percent in the last 24 hours to $2,140.
Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:
|
Name
|
Value (USD)
|
Change in the last 24 hours
|
Bitcoin
|
86,275.9
|
-2,19 percent
|
Ethereum
|
2,140.24
|
-1.57 percent
|
Tether USDt
|
1.0000
|
-0.02 percent
|
XRP
|
2.3524
|
-5.45 percent
|
Solana
|
139.432
|
-2.89 percent
|
BNB
|
597.80
|
-0.58 percent
|
USDC
|
1.0001
|
+0.01 percent
|
Dogecoin
|
0.197806
|
-1.04 percent
|
Cardano
|
0.8185
|
-6.28 percent
|
TRON
|
0.247110
|
+2.73 percent
|
Pi
|
1.8173
|
+1.79 percent
|
Chainlink
|
15.73
|
-5.67 percent
|
Hedera
|
0.23313
|
-4.63 percent
|
Toncoin
|
2.9662
|
-1.86 percent
|
UNUS SED LEO
|
9.7811
|
-0.87 percent
|
Stellar
|
0.27942
|
-3.63 percent
|
Avalanche
|
19.89
|
-3.52 percent
|
Sui
|
2.5938
|
-7.20 percent
|
Litecoin
|
106.39
|
+3.93 percent
|
Shiba Inu
|
0.00001297
|
-2.98 percent
