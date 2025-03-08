Global cryptocurrency market reveals latest price trends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The latest data from the global cryptocurrency market have been announced.

Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of bitcoin deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has fallen 2.19 percent in the past 24 hours to $86,275 as of 10:05 (GMT+4).

Similarly, Ethereum also experienced a decline, with its value dropping by 1.57 percent in the last 24 hours to $2,140.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:

Name Value (USD) Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin 86,275.9 -2,19 percent Ethereum 2,140.24 -1.57 percent Tether USDt 1.0000 -0.02 percent XRP 2.3524 -5.45 percent Solana 139.432 -2.89 percent BNB 597.80 -0.58 percent USDC 1.0001 +0.01 percent Dogecoin 0.197806 -1.04 percent Cardano 0.8185 -6.28 percent TRON 0.247110 +2.73 percent Pi 1.8173 +1.79 percent Chainlink 15.73 -5.67 percent Hedera 0.23313 -4.63 percent Toncoin 2.9662 -1.86 percent UNUS SED LEO 9.7811 -0.87 percent Stellar 0.27942 -3.63 percent Avalanche 19.89 -3.52 percent Sui 2.5938 -7.20 percent Litecoin 106.39 +3.93 percent Shiba Inu 0.00001297 -2.98 percent

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel