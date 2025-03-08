Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Global cryptocurrency market reveals latest price trends

Economy Materials 8 March 2025 23:57 (UTC +04:00)
Global cryptocurrency market reveals latest price trends

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The latest data from the global cryptocurrency market have been announced.

Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of bitcoin deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has fallen 2.19 percent in the past 24 hours to $86,275 as of 10:05 (GMT+4).

Similarly, Ethereum also experienced a decline, with its value dropping by 1.57 percent in the last 24 hours to $2,140.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:

Name

Value (USD)

Change in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin

86,275.9

-2,19 percent

Ethereum

2,140.24

-1.57 percent

Tether USDt

1.0000

-0.02 percent

XRP

2.3524

-5.45 percent

Solana

139.432

-2.89 percent

BNB

597.80

-0.58 percent

USDC

1.0001

+0.01 percent

Dogecoin

0.197806

-1.04 percent

Cardano

0.8185

-6.28 percent

TRON

0.247110

+2.73 percent

Pi

1.8173

+1.79 percent

Chainlink

15.73

-5.67 percent

Hedera

0.23313

-4.63 percent

Toncoin

2.9662

-1.86 percent

UNUS SED LEO

9.7811

-0.87 percent

Stellar

0.27942

-3.63 percent

Avalanche

19.89

-3.52 percent

Sui

2.5938

-7.20 percent

Litecoin

106.39

+3.93 percent

Shiba Inu

0.00001297

-2.98 percent

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more