Kazakhstan forecasts growth in gas production and gasification in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 9. Kazakhstan is set to increase its gasification rate to 62.6% in 2025, said the country's Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev, speaking at a government meeting, Trend reports.

Satkaliyev also provided a forecast for natural gas production, predicting a total of 62.8 billion cubic meters for 2025, a 6.4% increase from the previous year.

To expand its gas resource base, Kazakhstan is currently working on the implementation of large Gas Processing Plants (GPP) at the Kashagan field, with capacities of 1 billion cubic meters and 2.5 billion cubic meters, as well as a GPP in the city of Zhanaozen with a capacity of 0.9 billion cubic meters. Investments in the gas sector are projected to exceed 100 billion tenge in 2025.

Additionally, the Barkhannaya field, with estimated reserves of 1.5 billion cubic meters of raw gas, is scheduled to begin production this year.

Minister Satkaliyev emphasized that ensuring a stable gas supply across the country remains one of the ministry’s key priorities.