Kazakhstan, OIC countries discuss expanding co-op in political and economic spheres

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 8. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held a series of meetings with the foreign ministers of OIC member countries to discuss expanding cooperation in political and economic spheres, Trend reports.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, met on the sidelines of the emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation with the heads of foreign ministries of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan; Malaysia, Mohamad Haji Hassan; Indonesia, Retno Marsudi; Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar; Oman, Badr Al-Busaidi; Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi; and Bahrain, Abdullatif Al-Zayani.

In the course of the meetings, issues related to further development of bilateral relations in political, trade-economic, and investment spheres were discussed, as well as the schedule of joint events for the current year.

Special attention was given to issues of developing transit-transport and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Furthermore, the ministers discussed the global agenda and agreed to continue active work within international organizations.

Moreover, the outcomes of the meetings confirmed the mutual interest of the parties in strengthening partnerships and jointly seeking solutions to current challenges.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is an international organization that brings together 57 member countries. Its primary goal is to promote cooperation and support the interests of Muslim countries on the world stage. The OIC was founded on September 25, 1969, following the arson of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, to protect the interests of Muslims and maintain peaceful and mutually beneficial relations between countries.