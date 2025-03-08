Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva participates in bicycle ride in Baku on occasion of International Women's Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. A women's cycling event was held in Baku as part of "Sports Week", organized by the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Azerbaijan Intercity Transport Agency (AYNA) on March 8, Trend reports.

The cycling event, which saw the participation of women from various fields, took place in the area of the Baku Seaside Boulevard.

The event was attended by Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, and President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation Madat Guliyev.

The main goal of organizing the cycling event was to support the productive use of leisure time for amateur female cyclists, promote bicycles as an eco-friendly mode of transport, and encourage women to use bicycles.

During the cycling event, the women traveled along the route from the Azneft Circle to the Sea Port.