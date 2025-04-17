Turkmen ambassador comes out with key initiatives to bolster ties with Türkiye

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 17. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Mekan Ishanguliyev, met in Ankara with Cagri Erhan, Chief Adviser to the President of Türkiye, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ankara.

During the meeting, the sides discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation, placing particular emphasis on prospects for interaction in political, economic, and cultural spheres.

The discussion also touched on upcoming events dedicated to the "International Year of Peace and Trust" and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Ambassador Ishanguliyev presented the concept and key initiatives of Turkmenistan, as well as the lineup of international events planned in honor of these anniversaries.

To note, from April 11 to 13, a Turkmen delegation, headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Khojamyrat Geldimyradov, took part in the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye's Antalya, where they rubbed elbows with key players in the diplomatic arena. Speaking at the session titled "Cooperation, Digitalization, and Development," the head of the delegation delineated a series of Turkmenistan's strategic initiatives designed to enhance global stability and advance sustainable development paradigms.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel