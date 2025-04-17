Slovenia undertakes to support Azerbaijani businesses at state level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ If Azerbaijani companies move to Slovenia, they will be provided with appropriate support at the state level in our country, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Economy, Tourism and Sport of Slovenia Mitja Blaganje said at the Azerbaijani-Slovenian business forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

“At present, Slovenian companies have achieved significant success in the world due to their achievements in engineering, technology, industry, and other fields.

Our country has established itself as a European center in fields such as aerospace, information technology, and construction.

We have been successful, especially in the pharmaceutical and automotive industries. “In these fields, we are cooperating with foreign countries.”