Azerbaijan toughens penalties for military service evasion under new decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Azerbaijani citizens who fail to report for active duty, medical evaluations, or military gatherings without a valid excuse will now face steeper penalties, following newly approved legal amendments, Trend reports.

Under changes to the country’s Code of Administrative Offenses signed into law by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, conscripts and military officers who fail to appear before the relevant executive authority—without valid justification—for active duty summons, medical examinations, assignment to military units, or scheduled military gatherings may face penalties ranging from 300 to 500 manat ($176.4-$294). Alternatively, contingent upon the circumstances and the identification of the perpetrator, courts may mandate between 160 and 240 hours of community service.

However, individuals who voluntarily report to the appropriate body designated by the executive authority before a court decision is rendered will be exempt from administrative liability.

The legislation also raises the penalty for failing to comply with initial military registration requirements. Citizens subject to this obligation who do not report within the timeframe stated in their official summons may now be fined up to 100 manat ($58.8), up from the previous 30 ($17.6).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel