Number of state companies transferred to management of Azerbaijan Investment Holding grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The number of state-owned companies transferred to the management of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding has reached 20, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the "List of state-owned companies and enterprises, as well as economic entities with state shares, to be transferred to the management of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding," approved by the decree dated November 5, 2020, has been expanded.

The list includes "Azerbaijan Aluminum" OJSC, "Azeraluminium," and "Azerpambiq Agrarian Industrial Complex" LLCs.

Until recently, these entities were recorded on the financial statements of "Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation" OJSC, which is presently undergoing a liquidation process.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel