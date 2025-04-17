Azerbaijan's Central Bank issues mandatory directive to PulPal LLC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has conducted an unscheduled on-site inspection at "PulPal" LLC, issuing a mandatory directive to the electronic money institution, Trend reports, citing the CBA.

According to the CBA, the inspection revealed that the institution did not provide the necessary technical resources to the inspectors and failed to present comprehensive information regarding its operations.

As a result, corrective measures were applied to "PulPal" LLC, in accordance with Article 48.2.4 of the Law on the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Article 63.1 of the Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel