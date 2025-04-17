Azerbaijan hails role of joint working group meeting with Slovenia in setting dev't courses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ We look back with great satisfaction on the 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations with Slovenia in terms of political relations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the joint press conference with Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister mentioned that, taking into account the economic potential and level of development of the two countries, it's possible to achieve greater achievements in a number of areas.

"The latest developments make us happy, but, of course, cannot reassure us. We have noted very concrete agreements in the energy sector. We believe that this is a very important milestone. With the signed agreement, our countries will have great opportunities in the energy sector," he explained.

The minister added that the meeting of the joint working group, which is being held for the first time today, will be an important tool in terms of determining development directions in these or other areas.

"We wish for this to be held regularly, and we think that it will be so. It's planned to hold a business forum in parallel with that meeting. We plan to achieve practical results of the process that began in 2026, the 30th anniversary year," Bayramov concluded.

The Azerbaijan-Slovenia Joint Working Group was established in July 2014.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel