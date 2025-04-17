Mexico nominates Gabriela Ramos as candidate for UNESCO Director-General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Mexico has nominated Gabriela Ramos for the position of Director-General of UNESCO for the 2025-2029 term, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Mexico.

"With her extensive multilateral experience and strong commitment to global cooperation, she represents a transformative vision for education, culture, and science worldwide," the statement reads.

To note, Gabriela Ramos is a distinguished Mexican economist, adept diplomat, and seasoned international civil servant. In the year 2020, she ascended to the role of Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences within the esteemed framework of UNESCO.

