Amendments to Azerbaijan's pension law to allow for early age benefits for certain groups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Following recent amendments to the Law on "Labor Pensions," certain citizens, including mothers of multiple children, who retire under preferential conditions, will have their pensions paid from the state budget during the preferential period in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

These changes were approved in the second reading by the nation's Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy and recommended for a plenary session.

MP Vugar Bayramov shared the details of the changes on his Facebook account, explaining that many of the inquiries received concerned the age-based benefits and how these funds will be paid.

"According to the legislation, citizens who are not entitled to receive labor pensions can still access early benefits under preferential terms. In particular, the legislation requires either a minimum pension capital or 25 years of work experience to qualify for a labor pension.

Since a pension amnesty has been implemented in Azerbaijan, individuals who had even one manat in their pension account before July 1, 2018, are eligible to receive pensions. However, if none of these conditions are met, age-based benefits will be paid instead," he said.

According to Bayramov, based on the Law on "Social Benefits," women with five or more children will have their age for receiving benefits reduced by five years, provided the children are alive until the age of eight.

Additionally, for women with children who have a disability, the age for receiving the benefit is similarly reduced by five years, under the condition that the children are alive until the age of eight.

"This means that such women will begin receiving the benefit at 59 years old. Additionally, for women with children who have a disability, the age for receiving the benefit is similarly reduced by five years, under the condition that the children are alive until the age of eight. These preferential conditions, similar to labor pension rights, mean that women in this category can receive the benefit five years earlier. Therefore, if a woman in this category uses this right, she will receive the benefit at 59, while for men, the age is 60.

This benefit is automatically assigned without the need for any formal application or documentation, following a proactive approach. Furthermore, social benefits will be paid for up to three years prior to the date of the application if the individual is eligible," Bayramov added.

