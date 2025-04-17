Azerbaijan positioned as Central Asia's gateway, says Slovenian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan is a very important partner for us as an entry point to Central Asia, the Secretary at the Internationalization Promotion Department of Slovenia, Tanja Drobnič, said at the Azerbaijan-Slovenia Business Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"In this regard, cooperation between our countries is very important in the current situation.

Slovenia has high-quality infrastructure opportunities for foreign companies. We have a strong and stable economy.

This forum creates great opportunities for Slovenian companies to enter the Azerbaijani market and expand cooperation," she added.