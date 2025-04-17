Uzbekistan boosts textile trade with Germany in new strategic co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 17. The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan has recently advanced the promotion of Uzbek textile products in European markets, particularly in Germany, under the GSP+ preferential trade regime, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

In collaboration with the GIZ project, the German association Gesamtmasche, and the Uztextileprom Association, the Ministry organized a successful business mission to Germany. The delegation, comprising more than 15 leading textile manufacturers, participated in specialized training under the "Support for Effective Use of GSP+ in Uzbekistan" initiative.

In the course of the visit, Uzbek exporters held B2B meetings with major German companies, including Takko, Weitblick, Ceceba, Lerros, Greiff, and Carl Gross. The discussions focused on the capabilities of Uzbek enterprises, delivery terms, certification standards, logistics, and potential opportunities for localized production in Germany.

The Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP) is a trade program by the European Union that grants developing countries preferential access to its market. GSP+ offers enhanced benefits to countries that meet international standards on human rights, labor, and environmental protection. Uzbekistan’s inclusion in GSP+ has opened up new opportunities for its exporters, especially in textiles, with reduced tariffs to the European market.