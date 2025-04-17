Iran's nuclear advances for peaceful purposes draw attention - IAEA's director general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Iran's scientific projects and achievements in the field of peaceful atom attract attention, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said at a press conference held today in Tehran with Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports.

According to him, it is necessary for everyone to utilize peaceful nuclear energy in the field of health and medical treatment.

“It is very important to reflect on these achievements of Iran. However, at the same time, the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency is non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, and this area is of great importance.”

Countries must use nuclear technology without restrictions. At the same time, they must build trust that the technology will be used for peaceful purposes. That is why the International Atomic Energy Agency was created by all countries to guarantee that nuclear technology is used for peaceful purposes,” he said.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, visited Iran on April 16 and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and with Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami.