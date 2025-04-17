Ahead of the Event, the GSMA has Published its Findings on the Impact of Taxation on Digital Expansion

Registration is now open for M360 Eurasia which will be held for the first time in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 21-22 May 2025. Ahead of the event, the GSMA has announced key findings from its upcoming taxation report, Mobile Sector Taxation Report in Eurasia.

With countries such as Turkmenistan (51%), Tajikistan (42%), and Uzbekistan (40%) experiencing significant barriers to mobile internet usage despite network availability, the report finds that reducing tax burdens on mobile adoption and investment across the region could unlock substantial socio-economic benefits and accelerate digital transformation across Eurasia.

M360 Eurasia 2025, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Host Sponsor Beeline Uzbekistan, a subsidiary of VEON, will provide a platform to explore policies, investments, and technological advancements shaping the future of connectivity.

The newly appointed Director General of the GSMA, Vivek Badrinath, will deliver his inaugural keynote address in his new role at M360 Eurasia 2025. Mr Badrinath said: ‘‘This event offers a space for meaningful dialogue between industry and policymakers. As we share new insights, such as findings from our taxation report, and through discussion and collaboration, we aim to support informed decisions that will shape the region’s digital future.”

Located at the InterContinental Tashkent, M360 Eurasia will bring together regional and global leaders from the mobile ecosystem to discuss the latest innovations in 5G, AI, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure. The event will feature high-level discussions, thought-provoking panels, and keynote addresses from influential industry leaders and policymakers.

The Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Shermatov, said: “Uzbekistan is pleased to welcome M360 Eurasia and its diverse community of stakeholders. The event enables dialogue on key topics such as innovation, regulation and fiscal policy, including taxation, all of which are central to advancing digital connectivity in our region.”

Attendees of M360 Eurasia will have the opportunity to engage with mobile operators and technology innovators, forging strategic partnerships to drive digital growth across Eurasia.

The CEO of Beeline Uzbekistan, Andrey Pyatakhin, said: "M360 Eurasia creates a valuable platform for collaboration. As host sponsor, we welcome the opportunity to contribute to conversations around infrastructure, investment and policy, including the impact of taxation, that influence how digital services grow and reach more people."

With digital transformation playing a critical role in economic development, M360 Eurasia 2025 will provide a unique opportunity to address key challenges and opportunities shaping the future of mobile technology in the region. Registration for M360 Eurasia 2025 is now open, and we welcome industry professionals, policymakers, and technology leaders to secure their place at this transformative event.

M360 Series: Regional Focus, Global Impact

The GSMA’s M360 series brings together the regional mobile ecosystem to drive innovation, address challenges, and create a foundation for sustainable business environments and societal change. The events provide a platform for thought leaders and industry experts to share insights, network, and discuss the future of mobile technology.