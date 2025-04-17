Azerbaijan stresses peace deal with Armenia hinges on resolving key issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ A peace agreement with Armenia is possible only after resolving key issues, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has always supported dialogue, and in recent years, we have engaged in this dialogue with the Armenian side quite intensively. We had a bilateral meeting with the Armenian Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan. The meeting was productive and beneficial for both sides in terms of exchanging positions. As a result of this process over two and a half years, preliminary agreements on the text of a peace agreement have been reached. I would like to emphasize once again that Azerbaijan was the initiator of the peace process and the author of the peace agreement project with Armenia,” he said.

Furthermore, the minister noted that Azerbaijan has once again conveyed to Armenia a list of unresolved issues that must be addressed to finalize the agreement.

“Since 2022, we have consistently communicated our demands to Armenia, including the need to amend its Constitution. We have also pointed out to the Armenian side the futility of attempts to preserve the OSCE Minsk Group,” said Minister Bayramov.

