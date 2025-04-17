Iran, IAEA plot to accelerate resolution of remaining nuclear issues - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The process of resolving the two outstanding nuclear issues between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be accelerated, said Mohammad Eslami, Iran's Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on April 17 with Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Director General, Eslami noted that the Deputy Director General of the IAEA and the Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization will meet in Tehran soon to address the issues in line with the agreements made.

The results achieved will be communicated to the respective leaders of both sides, Eslami noted.

The Vice President emphasized that the remaining issues in the Iran-IAEA cooperation will be addressed based on the joint statement issued in March 2023. This statement led to significant progress and improvements in bilateral relations.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, visited Iran on April 16 and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and with Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami.

In March 2023, an agreement was reached between Iran and the IAEA, and a statement was issued. Under the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is aligned with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and safeguards, and both sides are expected to collaborate on the claims regarding the existence of enriched uranium in Iran's nuclear program.

