Azerbaijani FM briefs Slovenian counterpart on delimitation process with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ I exchanged views with my Slovenian colleague on the issue of opening communications, especially on the fact that unimpeded passage between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has not yet been ensured, and this issue remains open, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the joint press conference with Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon in Baku.

" Today, within the framework of the discussions, I provided my counterpart with detailed information about the regional situation and the new realities emerging in the region.

We also exchanged views on the issue of delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the minister added.

