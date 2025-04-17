Iran's deputy FM narrates outcomes of Iran-US talks in Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The first round of talks between Iran and the United States in Oman saw no significant misunderstandings or disagreements between the two sides, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, told local media, Trend reports.

Gharibabadi stated that the negotiations concluded in less than three hours. However, due to the indirect nature of the talks, the process of transmitting requests or written communications between the parties took some additional time.

Despite this, Gharibabadi emphasized that the absence of serious disagreements allowed for the successful completion of the first round of talks.

According to Gharibabadi, three key issues were the focus of the initial round of discussions.

“One of the main issues was the evaluation of each side by the other. Both parties were keen to understand whether the other side was serious in the negotiations,” he noted.

The official added that the second issue was whether it would be possible to form serious discussions aimed at reaching an agreement. The third issue involved sharing each side’s fundamental positions with one another.

On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.

