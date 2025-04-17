Azerbaijani-Chinese ties bear friendship and strategic partnership character - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The relationship between Azerbaijan and China is characterized by friendship and strategic partnership, said newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan Lu Mei, on April 17, while presenting credentials to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Ambassador Lu Mei expressed China's support for Azerbaijan’s successful development under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. She affirmed that China consistently supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The ambassador also emphasized that the relationship between the two countries is characterized by friendship and strategic partnership, and assured that she would spare no effort to further develop these ties.