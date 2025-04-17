ASCO's Khojaly vessel makes its maiden voyage into Indian Ocean

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The "Khojali," a "handysize" class vessel operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has entered the Indian Ocean for the first time in its operational history, ASCO said in a statement to Trend.

The vessel departed from Portland, USA, carrying 37,000 tons of sodium carbonate in March 2025. After transiting the Pacific Ocean, it arrived at Jakarta, Indonesia. Following the partial discharge of its cargo, "Khojali" proceeded through the Malacca Strait, en route to the Indian Ocean.

Currently, the vessel is on course for India, with planned discharges at the Kattupalli and Kandla ports along its route.

The Khojali vessel was commissioned in May 2024 as part of ASCO's strategy to expand its cargo transportation capabilities and extend its operational reach beyond the Caspian Sea.