Baku Stock Exchange conducts technical diagnostics to strengthen market infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ We have conducted technical diagnostics over the past 3-4 months within the exchange, focusing on enhancing the robustness of our trading infrastructure and ensuring faster integration with the market, said Ruslan Khalilov, Chair of the Management Board of the BSE, Trend reports.

During a meeting with journalists, Khalilov noted that the diagnostics have now been completed, and their results have laid the foundation for internal infrastructure adjustments across three key directions.

“These directions will receive greater focus this year and in the coming years.

There are two main avenues through which the stock exchange can support the development of capital markets. On the commercial side, it’s essential to engage actively with market participants and bring them into the market. On the technical side, the infrastructure should be so seamless that anyone can buy or sell securities with a single click—whether through the mobile app of the bank where they receive their salary or the investment fund where they work.

The work we’ve been doing since last year has been focused in this direction. As part of the process, we’ve strengthened our internal team, established corporate governance structures, reviewed committee operations, and made changes to certain listing and trading rules,” he added.

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) was founded in 2000 to create a structured stock market in the nation. The objective of BSE is to create and enhance market infrastructure that facilitates the trading of securities and ensures effective transaction execution. It serves as the exclusive organizer of securities trading at the stock exchange in Azerbaijan. The members consist of investment businesses entitled to directly participate in exchange trading. At present, the BSE comprises eight members. The legal structure of BSE is a closed joint-stock company, including 19 owners, which include banks, investment firms, and Borsa Istanbul.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel