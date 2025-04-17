President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on amendments to aviation law

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on amending the Aviation Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, it has been determined that the relevant executive authority outlined in Article 1.1.2-1 of the "Aviation Law" of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall be exercised by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, in this article, the term "authority (institution)" refers to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with addressing issues arising from the "Aviation Law Amendments" as per the law numbered 142-VIIQD of February 28, 2025.

The President has approved the law in line with the execution of the decree.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel