Central Bank of Azerbaijan become accessible for online inquiries via "myGov" platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has been added to the list of institutions providing services to citizens on the "myGov" platform (my.gov.az), the CBA told Trend.

This addition allows citizens to submit electronic inquiries to the CBA through the platform.

The move is part of the bank's ongoing efforts to expand citizens' access to its services and ensure transparency regarding the handling of requests. By being included on the "myGov" platform, the CBA has enabled the submission of electronic inquiries, marking another significant step toward improving accessibility for citizens.

The "myGov" platform, a vital component of Azerbaijan's digital government initiative, offers citizens easy and operational access to both public and private sector services through a single-window approach. Now, citizens can select the Central Bank from the platform’s list and submit their requests online.

Citizens have the option to submit inquiries via the official CBA website (cbar.az) or by calling the CBA's helpline at 966 for assistance.

