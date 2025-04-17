Azerbaijan invites Slovenia to join ambitious reconstruction of Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ We invite our Slovenian business partners to actively participate in the restoration and reconstruction of the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions of Azerbaijan and consider investment projects, the Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the Azerbaijan-Slovenian business forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

“Speaking about the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, of course, one cannot fail to mention the potential of the tourism sphere.

“The rich cultural heritage, breathtaking nature, and ancient monuments of both countries make one country attractive as a tourist destination for the other.”

Will be updated