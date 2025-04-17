Azerbaijan, Slovenia set to build and strengthen co-op bridges – deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Our goal is to create and develop bridges and ties between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, said Anar Karimov, the First Deputy Minister of Finance, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Slovenia Business Forum held in Baku today, Karimov highlighted the long-term efforts and progress made over the past decade.

“We have been working on this for ten years and are now seeing the fruits of our labor. Slovenia is a very good partner of ours.

Today's business forum is not only involved in private companies but also includes representatives from state institutions. Slovenia has made great achievements in fields such as technology, pharmaceuticals, and industry, which align very well with our priorities.

Slovenia has developed significantly in the past decade and truly serves as a window to Europe," he added.

