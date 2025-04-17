Iran's deputy FM discloses his nation's intentions in talks with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Iran’s objective in discussions with the United States is to reach a fair, logical, and sustainable agreement, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Gharibabadi, Iran does not seek a short-term deal or an agreement that could be overturned with a change in government. He underscored that Iran is pursuing a long-term accord, devoid of insults and excessive coercion.