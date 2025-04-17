Iran's deputy FM discloses his nation's intentions in talks with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Iran’s objective
in discussions with the United States is to reach a fair, logical,
and sustainable agreement, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem
Gharibabadi told reporters, Trend reports.
According to Gharibabadi, Iran does not seek a short-term deal
or an agreement that could be overturned with a change in
government. He underscored that Iran is pursuing a long-term
accord, devoid of insults and excessive coercion.
The deputy minister emphasized that Iran's nuclear program is
the sole topic of the ongoing talks with the US, with no other
issues under discussion.
On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s
nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special
Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were
described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next
round of talks is scheduled for April 19.