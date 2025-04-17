Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Nuclear Program

Iran's deputy FM discloses his nation's intentions in talks with US

Nuclear Program Materials 17 April 2025 11:35 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Iran’s objective in discussions with the United States is to reach a fair, logical, and sustainable agreement, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Gharibabadi, Iran does not seek a short-term deal or an agreement that could be overturned with a change in government. He underscored that Iran is pursuing a long-term accord, devoid of insults and excessive coercion.

The deputy minister emphasized that Iran's nuclear program is the sole topic of the ongoing talks with the US, with no other issues under discussion.

On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more