Kyrgyzstan bolsters imports of gasoline in 2M2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 19. Kyrgyzstan imported 170,267 tons of gasoline in January-February 2025, a significant increase of over 51,900 tons, or 43.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.

According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, the total value of these imports reached $73.3 million, up $26.7 million, or 57.4 percent more than in January-February 2024

The main volume of gasoline was imported from Russia, totaling 168,745 tons. Smaller volumes were also imported from Kazakhstan (776.4 tons) and Belarus (745 tons).

By comparison, during the same period in 2024, Kyrgyzstan imported 118,300 tons of gasoline for $46.6 million, all of which came exclusively from Russia.

Kyrgyzstan's total foreign trade volume amounted to $2.07 billion in January-February 2025. The figure took a nosedive by 13.2 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Exports totaled $314.4 million, down by 4.7 percent, while imports fell by 14.6 percent to $1.76 billion. Exports accounted for 15.2 percent of total trade, and imports made up 84.8 percent.