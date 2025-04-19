Azerbaijan records notable increase in sea cargo transportation in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19.​ Azerbaijan transported 707,700 tons of cargo worth $663 million by sea from January through March 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents an increase of $307.6 million, or 86.6 percent, in value and 313,500 tons, or 79.5 percent, in volume compared to the same period of 2024 (394,200 tons worth $355.4 million).

Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 30,300 tons of cargo worth $16.4 million by sea during the reporting period. This shows a decrease of $15.4 million, or 48.4 percent, in value, but an increase of 19,200 tons, or 2.7 times, in volume compared to the same period last year. Last year, these figures were $31.8 million and 11,100 tons, respectively.

Additionally, Azerbaijan imported 677,400 tons of cargo worth $646.5 million by sea. This is an increase of $322 million, or 99.8 percent, and 294,400 tons, or 77.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2024 (383,000 tons worth $323.5 million).

To note, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover grew by over 24.3 percent, reaching a total of $12 billion from January through March 2025.

Data indicates that exports rose by 6.7 percent, or $401.75 million, totaling $6.4 billion, while imports increased by 52.6 percent, or $1.9 billion, amounting to $5.7 billion.

Meanwhile, the foreign trade balance showed a positive surplus of $722.9 million during the reporting period, which is $5.1 billion, or 3.1 times less than the same period last year.