Azerbaijan bolsters its positions in international arena - Slovenian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Azerbaijan is strengthening its position as one of the key players on the international stage, Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said at the Azerbaijan-Slovenia Business Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is establishing itself as a hub for innovation, industry, and trade. Although Azerbaijan and Slovenia are not geographically neighboring, the diversification of our economic cooperation brings us closer.

Slovenia has an open export-oriented economy, and many industries, ranging from pharmaceuticals to the automotive industry, have developed in our country," Fajon added.

