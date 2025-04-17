Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan bolsters its positions in international arena - Slovenian FM

Economy Materials 17 April 2025 15:06 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan bolsters its positions in international arena - Slovenian FM

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Azerbaijan is strengthening its position as one of the key players on the international stage, Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said at the Azerbaijan-Slovenia Business Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is establishing itself as a hub for innovation, industry, and trade. Although Azerbaijan and Slovenia are not geographically neighboring, the diversification of our economic cooperation brings us closer.

Slovenia has an open export-oriented economy, and many industries, ranging from pharmaceuticals to the automotive industry, have developed in our country," Fajon added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more