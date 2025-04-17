Iran's Deputy FM announces venue of next Iran-US talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The second round of talks between Iran and the United States will take place in the Italian capital, Rome, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told reporters, Trend reports.

In his statement to local media, Gharibabadi emphasized the importance of having an equal distance for both negotiating teams, highlighting that logistical support must also be considered.

He pointed out that while Oman is geographically close to Iran, it is far for the US, making it crucial to take all external factors into account.

Garibabadi also confirmed that the talks will be mediated by Oman, with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi fulfilling the mediation role.

“If the other party requests that negotiations be held in any country, Iran is open to this proposal, as long as there are no significant issues or restrictions between the proposed country and Iran, and certainly, Iran may also propose venues for the talks, but the location of the negotiations is not a fundamental issue,” Gharibabadi noted.

On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.

