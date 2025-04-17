Azerbaijan strives to set up interregional business ties with Slovenia to diversify co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Establishing business ties between the regions of Azerbaijan and Slovenia, along with cooperation at the capital level, will be beneficial for diversifying their current economic and commercial relations and promoting mutual investments, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the Azerbaijan-Slovenia Business Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"For 20 years, Azerbaijan has been playing an important role in Europe's energy security as an energy partner. As a result of the signing of a memorandum of understanding on expanding cooperation in the field of gas supply between the Azerbaijani SOCAR and the Slovenian GEOBRIN companies, Slovenia has already joined the list of countries benefiting from Azerbaijani natural gas since August 2024," the minister added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel