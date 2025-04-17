Iranian deputy FM underscores Europe’s role in future of US-Iran talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The role of European parties (the UK, France, and Germany) is crucial in shaping the future of negotiations between Iran and the US, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told reporters, Trend reports.

He asserts that European nations play an indisputable role; yet, prior to initiating any engagement with the United States, every interaction with European counterparts indicates that the removal of sanctions is contingent upon the involvement of the United States. Iran acknowledges this, and currently, conversations are occurring directly between Iran and the United States to resolve the sanctions and nuclear matters. Collaboration with European entities will take place when required.

The deputy minister noted that Iran will maintain its diplomatic contacts with European partners and continue engagement on that front.

He also revealed that on April 15, ambassadors from the UK, France, and Germany were invited to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for consultations.

“The key point is that the country imposing the sanctions is the United States. So if sanctions are to be lifted, it is only logical that talks be held with the country that imposed them — and these talks are currently underway,” Gharibabadi added.

To note, on April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.

