Kyrgyzstan offers wide range of attractions for Slovak tourists (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Kyrgyzstan offers a wide range of attractions for Slovak travelers, Slovakia’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Robert Kirnag, told Trend.

"Tourism in Kyrgyzstan has a lot to offer Slovak tourists—from thrill-seekers to escapists to cultural enthusiasts. The mountains are perfect for hiking, horseback riding, skiing, rafting, or simply relaxing in the crisp, fresh air. Issyk-Kul is ideal for a vacation that offers all the modern amenities while remaining breathtaking and unique. Beyond its spectacular nature, Kyrgyzstan is also home to archaeological sites and cultural centers that leave a lasting impression on visitors," Kirnag said.

According to the Ambassador, Slovakia is also a beautiful and diverse destination for the Kyrgyz tourists that combines natural wonders with rich cultural heritage.

"It's not just the Tatras—the world’s smallest high mountain range—or the largest karst area in Central Europe. Slovakia also boasts nine national parks, 6,200 known caves (18 of which are open to the public), and historical treasures ranging from Roman fortifications to Renaissance palaces," he noted.

Kirnag added that Slovakia’s spas, among the oldest in Central Europe, are well known for their mineral-rich springs and therapeutic benefits.

"The proximity of neighboring capitals to Bratislava—Vienna (80 km), Budapest (200 km), and Prague (330 km)—makes Slovakia even more attractive for travelers," he said.