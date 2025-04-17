Slovenian FM highlights vast opportunities for economic co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ There are extensive opportunities for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, Tanja Fajon, Slovenia's Foreign Minister, said at the Azerbaijan-Slovenia Business Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"There are vast opportunities for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovenia. As the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs, I aim to bring the relations between our two countries even closer. Today’s event proves that we are ready to elevate our relations to a higher level," she said.

Fajon noted that Azerbaijan is the most dynamically developing country in the region and attracts investments with its promising economy.

"Slovenia’s economy is open and export-oriented. Our countries can expand and develop cooperation in many sectors," she added.

