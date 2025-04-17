Azerbaijani, Slovenian FMs hold one-on-one meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ A one-on-one meeting is underway between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Slovenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tanja Fajon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

"The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Slovenia held a tête-à-tête meeting to exchange views on a wide range of bilateral issues.

Discussions centered around the potential for enhancing political synergies, amplifying trade and investment flows, and fostering reciprocal support within multilateral frameworks," the post reads.

