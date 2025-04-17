Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani, Slovenian FMs hold one-on-one meeting

Politics Materials 17 April 2025 12:18 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ A one-on-one meeting is underway between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Slovenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tanja Fajon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

"The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Slovenia held a tête-à-tête meeting to exchange views on a wide range of bilateral issues.

Discussions centered around the potential for enhancing political synergies, amplifying trade and investment flows, and fostering reciprocal support within multilateral frameworks," the post reads.

Will be updated

