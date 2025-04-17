Azerbaijan unveils progress in gas supply infrastructure dev't in its liberated zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) is undertaking the phased reconstruction of the gas transportation system in the territories liberated from occupation, focusing on the construction of main gas pipelines in four key directions, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, these efforts include a series of projects to enhance gas supply infrastructure in various regions.

The first direction is the Lachin region, where the construction of the "Horadiz-Lachin" gas pipeline has been completed, along with the installation of gas distribution stations (GDS) such as "Jabrayil GDS", "Zangilan GDS", "Minjivan GDS", "Gubadli GDS", and "Lachin GDS". The main pipeline linking Horadiz and Lachin has been completed and is now operational. Construction of additional pipelines connecting the aforementioned GDS stations is underway, with work beginning at Lachin GDS, Jabrayil GDS, Minjivan GDS, and Zangilan GDS. Preparatory work for Gubadli GDS is also in progress.

The second direction focuses on the Shusha region, with the completion of the "Boyuk Bahmanli-Shusha" gas pipeline. In addition, branches leading to "Fuzuli" and "Aghoghlan (Hadrut)" have been established, along with the construction of gas distribution stations such as "Shusha", "Fuzuli", and "Aghoghlan". The main pipeline in the Shusha direction is now operational. The "Fuzuli" branch has been completed, and the city is now receiving gas. The "Agoglan" branch has also been finalized and connected to the existing system, and construction of the GDS stations in Fuzuli, Shusha, and Aghoghlan has commenced.

The third direction is aimed at the Aghdam region, where the "Azadgaragoyunlu-Aghdam" gas pipeline has been completed. Construction of the Aghdam GDS is now underway.

The fourth direction concerns the Kalbajar region. The construction of the "Aghdam-Kalbajar" gas pipeline and the associated Kalbajar GDS is ongoing. The "Aghdam-Asgaran" pipeline has been completed, and construction of the Kalbajar GDS is also progressing. Furthermore, the "Kalbajar-Istisu" pipeline has reached completion, and the initiation of operations at the Istisu Gas Measurement Station (GMS) is currently underway.

