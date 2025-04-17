Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker departs for official visit to Russia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ A parliamentary delegation led by the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, arrived in St. Petersburg in the Russian Federation for a working visit to participate in the meeting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (CIS IPA), the 58th Plenary Session of the CIS IPA, and ceremonial gatherings set to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Fascism in the 1941–1945 war, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

At Pulkovo Airport, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly Nikolai Bondarenko, MP Andrey Alasgarov, Chair of the Committee for External Relations of the St. Petersburg Government Yevgheniy Grigoryev, Secretary General of the CIS IPA Council Dmitry Kobitsky, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the CIS IPA Aydin Jafarov, Acting Consul General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg Anar Yusifzade, and other officials.

During the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is scheduled to address both the Council and the Plenary Session of the CIS IPA and to hold a series of meetings with heads of parliamentary delegations participating in the event.

