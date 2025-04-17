Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Shipping operations resume at three major ports in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 17 April 2025 12:36 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Vessel access to the ports of Alat, Hovsan, and Sangachal has been restored, Parvana Imanova, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s State Maritime and Port Agency, said in a statement, Trend reports.

She indicated that comprehensive navigation operations across the Caspian Sea are anticipated to recommence by midday, contingent upon the persistence of favorable meteorological conditions.

Previously, maritime traffic to and from all Azerbaijani ports had been temporarily suspended due to adverse conditions. All vessels—both under the Azerbaijani flag and foreign flags—had been redirected to anchorage zones and secure shelters.

