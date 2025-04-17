Shipping operations resume at three major ports in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Vessel access to
the ports of Alat, Hovsan, and Sangachal has been restored, Parvana
Imanova, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s State Maritime and Port
Agency, said in a statement, Trend reports.
She indicated that comprehensive navigation operations across
the Caspian Sea are anticipated to recommence by midday, contingent
upon the persistence of favorable meteorological conditions.
Previously, maritime traffic to and from all Azerbaijani ports
had been temporarily suspended due to adverse conditions. All
vessels—both under the Azerbaijani flag and foreign flags—had been
redirected to anchorage zones and secure shelters.